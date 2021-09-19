Education Minister inaugurates Council of Computer Professionals (Registration of Nigeria) 2021-2023

Adamu Adamu, the minister of Education has inaugurated the 2021-2023 Council of Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria).

In his address to the 2021-2023 Council, at the inauguration ceremony which was held on today, Thursday 16th September, 2021 at the Federal Ministry of Education, Shehu Shagari Way, Abuja, Mr. Emeka Nwajiuba, the minister of State for Education, who stood in for the Minister of Education said that, as the Agency of Government established to control and regulate the practice of Information Technology profession in Nigeria, the role of CPN in the scheme of developmental goals of government cannot be over-emphasized.

Mr. Nwajiuba said that the Federal Ministry of Education was conscious of Council’s efforts at enforcing its Act that established by making it mandatory for all individuals and corporate organizations that are practicing Information Technology in Nigeria to register with CPN.

He therefore called on all Individuals and Corporate organizations that are into Information Technology practice should register with Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria) [CPN}.

He assured Council of the support of the Ministry and of government in its fight against quacks, impostors and all irregularities in the IT industry.

In his address, Mr. Kole Jagun, the president/chairman of Council, posited that it was common knowledge that Council of Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria) is the engine room where necessary policies and directives that are geared towards the development of the Information Technology education and practice in Nigeria are made.

He said the phenomenal progress and due recognition accorded Information Technology (IT) in the country today could be attributed to the hardwork and commitment of the elders of the profession.

He appreciated the elders for their commitment and selfless service to the cause of Information Technology practice in Nigeria.

Mr. Jagun said the new Council was conscious of the heavy responsibilities on its shoulders even as it was aware of the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria at deepening Information Technology in Nigeria due to the realization that Information Technology is a tool for empowerment of Nigerians and eradicating poverty. He promised that the 2021-2023 Council will rise up to the occasion.

Related