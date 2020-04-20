Egg farm fried by fire

news, local-news, Mt Roland, egg, farm, chicken, fire, Tasmanian Fire Service

Around 16,000 eggs were destroyed following a fire at a farm on Monday afternoon. Mt Roland Free Range Eggs owner Phillip Glover said the fire started after a log truck “clipped” a power pole on Staverton Road, around 150 metres from the egg packing shed. Mr Glover didn’t see the collision but he heard a “loud explosion” and saw “the truck driving away and the sparks”. “The wind was blowing the wires and they were hitting together,” he said. “One of the wires was hanging maybe four metres off the ground.” Mr Glover carefully approached the scene to identify hazards while his wife contacted the authorities. He believed there was no threat to his property because the hazard was not near his sheds and so he starting loading cattle for a delivery. “When the truck came I went inside to get the paperwork. I opened the door and all the smoke started falling out,” Mr Glover said. Mr Glover said the fire was burning from an electrical box inside his processing shed. “So I got the fire extinguisher off the hook and proceeded to try and put it out,” he said. “The fire was a bit challenging for a while because I would extinguish it and it would start up again. About 10 times I had to go in and out.” Tasmania Fire Service sent four units to the scene at around 1.20pm and a report was lodged with police. Mr Glover spoke to an electrician and understands the broken power lines caused “some sort of surge of power” that emerged in the fuse box. He said thousands of dollars of eggs were damaged by fumes and fire reside, along with packaging, the fuse box and air conditioning. “If we didn’t have a fire extinguisher on site I’m pretty sure the outcome would’ve been much worse,” he said. “We’re just pretty lucky that it wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been. It’s not good but we’ve had a lot of support from community members who rang up and offered us assistance. “That’s gratifying to know that people are prepared to come and chip in.” Mr Glover hoped Mt Roland Free Range Eggs would be “back in the swing of things by the weekend”.

