Egg Farmers of Canada marks 50th anniversary with net-zero commitment

OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ – This week, Egg Farmers of Canada announced its commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 as the next step in the Canadian egg farming industry’s sustainability journey. The commitment builds on five decades of work to embrace research, innovation and techniques that support sustainable agricultural practices.

“Stepping up our commitment to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions is a natural extension of our already established holistic approach to sustainability—an approach that continues to guide our actions today and into the future,” said Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada. “A net-zero goal naturally builds on these efforts and further entrenches our commitment towards the environment in the core of our farming operations.”

Canadian egg farmers have a longstanding track-record of supporting sustainable initiatives and programs, including investment in a comprehensive science-based research program, farm level decision-making tools, and environmental technologies. This programming has led to efficiencies and productivity gains within the egg farming sector, allowing farmers to produce more eggs while using fewer resources. The recently launched National Environmental Sustainability and Technology Tool is one example of how egg farmers are improving environmental outcomes. Canadian egg farmers can use the tool to set sustainability goals, create action plans, track progress and work towards making their farms even more sustainable.

“I am extremely proud of the work that egg farmers across Canada have undertaken to evolve and adapt their farming operations, supporting both Canada-wide and global efforts to address climate change,” added Pelissero. “We know we cannot achieve this goal alone, and we look forward to working side-by-side with our supply chain partners and stakeholders to develop and implement a roadmap to net-zero that takes into account the unique circumstances of our farming operations and value chain. Our next step is to roll out a comprehensive consultation that evaluates how we can scale up our initiatives and put a plan into practice.”

The announcement was made during an event that marked the 50th anniversary of Egg Farmers of Canada and egg supply management, setting a strong course for the next chapter for the egg farming sector. This commitment aligns with the Government of Canada’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, as well as guidance from the United Nations. Egg farmers look forward to supporting this collective move to achieving net-zero, while also supporting the food security of millions of Canadians.

About Egg Farmers of Canada

Now in its sixth decade as one of Canada’s leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of over 1,200 regulated egg farmers and egg farm families from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

SOURCE Egg Farmers of Canada