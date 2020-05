Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting LIVE: While the sighting of the moon may vary country to country, people largely depend on local news updates based on the prevailing timezone of the country/area. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It is believed that it was Allah who commanded Muslims to continue fasting till the last day of Ramadan. The same is also mentioned in the Holy book, Quran. They are later supposed to pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the prayers for Eid.

The festivities of Eid begin only after the crescent moon is seen. Upon the sighting of moon, they wish each other ‘Eid Mubarak’ and exchange hugs and gifts. However, with the pandemic restrictions in place, Eid festivities may see a different picture.