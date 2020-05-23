Eight prisoners die in Mexico prison fight

Jimmys Post

Mexico COVID-19 fatalities surge as lockdown measures ease

Mexico has seen another record climb in its number of daily COVID-19 deaths as lockdown measures were eased across the nation.

The health ministry has added another 479 deaths to the confirmed toll and recorded another 3,000 new infections.

More than 62,000 cases and 6,500 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began.

The capital Mexico City contains one third of the country’s cases, making it the worst-affected region in the nation.

Hospitals have not yet been overwhelmed but government officials have said city medical centres are at 80 percent of their total capacity.

