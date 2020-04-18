Eighth coronavirus death recorded in Tasmania

coronavirus,

Tasmania has recorded its second COVID-19 death in as many days. At the state government’s Saturday morning briefing, it was announced a 74-year-old man had succumbed to the deadly virus at the Mersey Community Hospital. The man was initially a patient at the North West Regional Hospital but was being cared for at the Mersey when he died. It comes after a 72-year-old man with coronavirus died at the Mersey on Friday morning. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein extended his sympathies to the families of the two men. “I am so very sorry for your loss,” he said. “These are sad and difficult days, indeed.” “These deaths stand as a reminder of just how deadly this virus is.” Tasmania now has the third largest death toll from the coronavirus, behind only New South Wales and Victoria, with eight deaths – seven of which have been in the North-West of the state. Meanwhile, the results of about 500 tests of residents and staff at three North-West aged care facilities potentially exposed to COVID-19 are expected to be known on Saturday. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/PMyt2szQJhzzFrmM2wppBM/4967e7fe-3e71-4df1-adb7-91049fb35f84.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg