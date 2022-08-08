Eko Innovation Centre Launches EkoClimathon 1.0 in Collaboration with Generation Unlimited 9JA, Eko Carbon, Others

Eko Innovation Centre is one of the leading tech hubs in Nigeria, curating events like Art of Technology Lagos, The Lagos Smart Meter Hackathon amongst others with Eko Carbon, and Commodity, the foremost climate mitigation and carbon management company.

In collaboration with Generation Unlimited 9Ja, a new public-private youth partnership platform is changing the narrative around climate change by curating this hackathon to ideate and create solutions that will build global solutions that will help the world meet its climate goal.

The repercussions of climate change are being felt daily all across the planet. Businesses are being forced to reconsider their approach to attracting customers and creating goods in the next generation as a result of unpredictable weather, pollution, increasing sea levels, heatwaves, and storms.

EkoClimathon aims to involve Nigerian innovators in creating international solutions that would aid in the achievement of the world’s climate goals. Stakeholder action in minimizing the long-term adverse effects and conditions of climate change will be encouraged by innovative solutions.

After three (3) weeks of workathon, the teams present their innovative solutions that can better position businesses and organizations to reduce their influence on the environment. The EkoClimathon 1.0 pitch session started on August 3.

About 24 selection jurors listened to over 35 teams’ presentations of their concepts, and they were more than capable of picking out the most inventive solutions to issues in the Circular Economy, Industry, Energy, Transportation, Agriculture, and Nature focus areas.

At the finals, the top 10 teams with the most promising ideas will compete for a $7,500 prize fund. Additionally, they will have the chance to enroll in an acceleration program that would aid in marketing their products.

To know more about EkoClimathon 1.0; visit the site.