Ekta Kapoor wants to face-swap Karan Johar with Karan Singh Grover for Rishabh Bajaj’s character in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 – this pic is the reason | Bollywood Life

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been one of the most loved shows on television. It has a huge fan following and each character has been iconic from both the seasons of the show. Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan, Aamna Sharif, and Karan Singh Grover have impressed us all with their spectacular performances. They have made us fall in love with the characters. However, Hina Khan had left the show soon. She impressed us as Komolika and now Aamna Sharif has been portraying that role. Now, it seems Ekta Kapoor has a plan to replace another character from the show. We are talking about Rishabh Bajaj played by Karan Singh Grover. The czarina of television has found a famous face to replace Karan Singh Grover and it is none other than Karan Johar.

Well, before you guys jump to conclusions, let us tell you that recently, Karan Johar posted a selfie of himself flaunting his grey hair and his famous pout. He mentioned in his caption that he is now available to play father roles. He wrote, "I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors ,to all risk taking filmmakers , to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences I have an announcement to make!!!! I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES! ( at 48 with a poor track record I promise i can't afford to be choosy)." Ekta Kapoor was quick to offer him a role. She commented, "I have a daily soap! Rishab bajaj has white hair n is hot !!!! N. We always do face swaps ! Pls come on tv!!!!! We r v easy to please here!!!"

Well, Karan Johar would surely be a good choice for the role. We loved this cute conversation between Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor.

