Latest News
El Salvador revamps bitcoin wallet after complaints of theft and fraud
February 23, 2022

El Salvador revamps bitcoin wallet after complaints of theft and fraud

The Central American country’s experimental adoption of bitcoin has been beset by problems including identity theft and missing funds. Now the system is being relaunched with a US company providing the infrastructure

Technology



3 February 2022

By Matthew Sparkes

A vendor holds a sign reading “Bitcoin accepted” at a store in San Salvador, on January 26, 2022

MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images

El Salvador passed legislation to make bitcoin legal tender in September 2021, the first country in the world to do so, but the bold experiment has enjoyed limited success. Hundreds of citizens claimed that payments weren’t being received by shops, or that funds were disappearing from their accounts. Traders also briefly exploited a loophole in the state-issued wallet app to turn a quick profit. Now a US company is being drafted in …

Source link

Jimmys Post
0
Tags :

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now