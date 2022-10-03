Electric Motor Sales Market to Record 6.12% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Transition of the Global Automotive Industry to EV and Robotic Technologies to Boost Growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Electric Motor Sales Market is set to grow by USD 52.69 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The electric motor sales market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Brook Crompton Group, Denso Corp., Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, maxon motor AG, Nidec Corp., are some of the major market participants. The electric motor sales market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the revenue, consumer base, and prospects of the leading companies.

Electric Motor Sales Market 2022-2026: Scope

Electric Motor Sales Market size

Electric Motor Sales Market trends

Electric Motor Sales Market industry analysis

Electric Motor Sales Market in US 2022-2026: Drivers & challenges

The transition of the global automotive industry to EV and robotic technologies is one of the major drivers impacting electric motor sales market growth. The global automotive industry is transitioning to electromobility as EV technology undergoes major changes. In Europe, EVs equipped with electric motors are becoming more popular as a result of active efforts to create a decarbonized society. Advances in battery technology have reduced battery costs and increased charging speeds. Increased government support in the form of tax breaks and incentives to promote eco-friendly EVs with electric motors also provides growth opportunities for the electric motor sales market. According to the IEA, China is expected to make up 50% of the world’s EV fleet by 2025. Furthermore, emerging robotics technology is likely to present some opportunities for European market players in selling electric motors shortly during the forecast period.

However, the easy availability of low-cost electric motors is one of the major challenges impeding electric motor sales market growth. The electric motor sales market is highly fragmented, with many domestic and foreign players. Product quality is a key differentiator in this market. The organized sector of the electric motor sales market mainly caters to industrial buyers and maintains excellent product quality, while the unorganized sector offers a cost-effective market for developing local markets. In most countries, local electric motor makers target unorganized sectors and fiercely compete with global suppliers in their respective markets. Major market players now face stiff competition from such unorganized suppliers of low-cost and inferior quality electric motors. This will hamper the growth of the electric motor sales market during the forecast period.

Electric Motor Sales Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

Electric Motor Sales Market is segmented as below:

Application

Industrial



Residential



Commercial

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Electric Motor Sales Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric motor sales market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric motor sales market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric motor sales market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric motor sales market vendors

Electric Motor Sales Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 52.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Brook Crompton Group, Denso Corp., Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, maxon motor AG, Nidec Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, TECO Electric and Machinery Co. Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, WEG SA, and Wolong ELectric Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

adoption of automation in manufacturing the process: The requirement of automation has evolved multifold in the industrial environment. The automation solutions have improved from the implementation of fixed automation to the current flexible and integrated automation, which enables end-users to integrate various processes into a single closed solution. The need to address optimization of processes, extend the level of autonomous processes, continuous monitoring and control of process parameters and safety concerns are driving the implementation of flexible automation solutions in the process and discrete industries.

