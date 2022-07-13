Electric vehicle fast-chargers now open at 16 ONroute locations on Highways 401 and 400

–Charge up your summer road trip with Ivy at ONroute–

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ – Electric vehicle (EV) drivers can now charge at 16 ONroute locations along the province’s busiest highways just in time for road trip season, thanks to an agreement announced last year between Ivy Charging Network and ONroute and its partners, Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC), the Ministry of Transportation and Natural Resources Canada.

Each of Ivy’s ONroute Charge & Go locations has between two and four chargers to serve EV drivers, with the possibility of further expansion, supporting the charging needs of all current EV models, including charging ports for Tesla drivers.

In February 2020, Natural Resources Canada, through its Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative , invested $8 million to help build the Ivy Charging Network.

Quick Facts

Ivy Charging Network has installed 58 level 3 fast-chargers at 16 ONroute locations, offering charging speeds up to 150 kWs, delivering up to a 100 km charge in 10 minutes.

Ivy will open at the Trenton North and South ONroute locations by the end of this month and at the Barrie and King City locations by the end of 2022. Fast-chargers will be installed at the remaining three ONroute locations by 2025.

and locations by the end of 2022. Fast-chargers will be installed at the remaining three ONroute locations by 2025. This partnership is part of CTC’s ongoing expansion of EV charging infrastructure across Canada .

. Ivy Charging Network is a joint venture between Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation.

Quotes

“We are excited to deliver on our commitment of bringing Ivy’s trusted and reliable Charge & Go fast-charger network to Ontario’s busiest routes in time for EV drivers to enjoy their summer road trips with confidence and ease. Through this partnership and the funding provided by Natural Resources Canada, we’re ending range anxiety by providing reliable charging at convenient and accessible locations on Highway 401 and 400,” said Michael Kitchen, General Manager, Ivy Charging Network.

“This partnership supports our travelers’ charging needs at their local ONroute. This summer, stop in to charge-up for the next leg of your journey and discover that ONroute is more than you remember,” said Melanie Teed-Murch, Chief Executive Officer of ONroute.

“Automotive is a heritage business for Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC), and for 100 years, we have been proud to help Canadians move across our country. We’re building on our commitment to provide convenient Electric Vehicle (EV) charging locations to make life in Canada better for our EV customers,” said Micheline Davies, Senior Vice President, Automotive, Canadian Tire Corporation. “By the end of 2022, CTC and its partners will operate one of the largest retail networks of EV fast-charging stations in Canada, with over 140 sites, including the EV fast-charging stations at 16 ONroute locations along the 400-series highways in Ontario.”

“Happy EV Week, Canada. Our government is making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers across the country will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals,” said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources.

“Our government is committed to supporting innovative, green infrastructure projects that bring Canada’s transportation sector closer to a competitive net-zero future. These chargers built through the NRCan funding are helping us create a better and brighter future through greener transportation while meeting the evolving energy needs of EV drivers today and in the future,” said Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughan–Woodbridge.

“We know that electric vehicles are the cars of the future. That’s why Ontario is putting shovels in the ground to build critical infrastructure that will boost EV ownership, support Ontario’s growing EV manufacturing industry and reduce emissions,” said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. “With EV fast chargers now available at 16 ONroute stations along our province’s busiest highways, it’s even more convenient than ever for drivers and families to grab a coffee or a meal while charging their car.”

“This milestone will greatly benefit current and future electric vehicle owners in Ontario by providing convenient, public access to fast and reliable charging,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Our government’s plan to build Ontario includes infrastructure that will support a greener future for Ontario drivers and further strengthen Ontario’s electric vehicle industry.”

“The Ontario government is working hard to provide people more options on the cars that they use, and these charging stations are a big step forward on that goal,” said Andrea Khanjin, MPP for Barrie–Innisfil. “We’re making life more affordable by decreasing the gas tax and bringing jobs to Ontario by partnering with manufacturers right next to us at the Honda manufacturing plant in Alliston to build electric vehicles. These charging stations are another landmark in getting it done for the drivers of Ontario.”

