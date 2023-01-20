Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 – by Type, Vehicle Type, Charging Type, Power Output, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electric vehicle market.

This report focuses on electric vehicle market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the electric vehicle market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global electric vehicle market is expected to grow from $191.92 billion in 2021 to $245.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7%. The electric vehicle market is expected to grow to $601.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.1%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the electric vehicle market are Volkswagen, Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, BYD Company motors, BMW Group, Nissan Motors Co Ltd, Tesla Inc, Hyundai Motor Company, Daimler AG, Groupe Renault, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, Honda Motor Co, Kia Motors Corporation, TATA Motors Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra, Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, and Chevrolet.



The electric vehicle market consists of sales of electric vehicles by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as environmentally friendly vehicles as they use little or no combustion fuels (petrol, diesel. or gas). An electric vehicle is a self-propelled vehicle that is powered by an electric motor and uses electrical charging to transport passengers and goods while reducing harmful air pollution from exhaust emissions.



The main types of electric vehicles are battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. A battery electric vehicle refers to a vehicle that operates solely on the use of a battery or battery pack that stores energy produced by the electric motor or through regenerative braking to assist in vehicle operation.

The different vehicle types include two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles, and involve several charging types, such as slow charging and fast charging. The power outputs are less than 100 kW, 100 kW to 250 kW, and more than 250 kW. The end-users involved are private and commercial fleets.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electric vehicle market in 2021. The regions covered in the electric vehicle market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Strict government regulations on vehicle emissions are expected to propel the growth of the electric vehicle market going forward. The governments across various countries are taking some regulatory steps toward reducing harmful gas emissions from vehicles. Electric vehicles are eco-friendly vehicles that do not contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.

For instance, in December 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized greenhouse gas emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks for model years 2023-2026. These regulations include the standards to achieve significant greenhouse gas emissions reductions. Therefore, strict government regulations on vehicle emissions will propel the growth of the electric vehicle market.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the electric vehicle market. Major companies operating in the electric vehicle market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in February 2022, QuantumScape, a US-based renewable energy company, is developing solid battery technology to extend the range of electric vehicles and allow them to recharge more quickly. QuantumScape conducted its tests, and the results showed that the solid-state batteries completed 400 consecutive 15-minute (4C) fast-charge cycles successfully from 10% to 80% capacity.



The countries covered in the electric vehicle market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Electric Vehicle Market Characteristics



3. Electric Vehicle Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Electric Vehicle



5. Electric Vehicle Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Electric Vehicle Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Electric Vehicle Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Electric Vehicle Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Electric Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

6.2. Global Electric Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Two-Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

6.3. Global Electric Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Charging Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Slow Charging

Fast Charging

6.4. Global Electric Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Power Output, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Less than 100 Kw

100 kW To 250 kW

More Than 250 kW

6.5. Global Electric Vehicle Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Private

Commercial Fleets

7. Electric Vehicle Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Electric Vehicle Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Electric Vehicle Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3bhng

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-global-market-report-2022—by-type-vehicle-type-charging-type-power-output-end-use-and-region-301726082.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

