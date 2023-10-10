Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Expected to Skyrocket to US$105.4 Billion by 2030, Driven by a Remarkable CAGR of 41.7%

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Electric Vehicle Polymers – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global Electric Vehicle Polymers market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, with a projected value of US$105.4 billion by 2030, representing a significant CAGR of 41.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.
The Engineering Plastics segment is expected to lead the growth, recording a robust CAGR of 43.9% and reaching US$68.9 billion by the end of the analysis period, while the Elastomers segment is estimated to experience a 38.1% CAGR.
Key Highlights:
- Market Expansion: The Electric Vehicle Polymers market, valued at US$6.5 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial expansion. The rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide and the demand for advanced polymers in their manufacturing are key drivers of this growth.
- Regional Trends: China, the world’s second-largest economy, is forecasted to lead the market with a projected value of US$34.7 billion by 2030, experiencing an impressive CAGR of 45.8%. Other notable markets include Japan and Canada, each projected to grow at 34.8% and 38.9% CAGR, respectively, from 2022 to 2030. In Europe, Germany is expected to grow at approximately 36.6% CAGR.
- Key Competitors: The report features insights into the competitive landscape with 48 featured competitors. Some of the key players include BASF SE, Arkema Group, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Croda International PLC, DIC Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Covestro AG, Chi Mei Corporation, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Addiplast SA, Akro-Plastic GmbH, Distrupol Ltd., AlphaGary Corporation, Aearo Technologies, and others.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Structural Shifts in Automotive Industry Affects the EV Polymers Market
- Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory – Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
- Disruption to Supply Chains Impacts Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Prospects
- EV Industry Likely to See Significant Changes in Post COVID Period
- Global Chip Shortage Mars the Expected Recovery of the Auto Industry in 2021 & 2022. EVs to Also Feel the Pain
- Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto Chip Lead Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021
- Electric Vehicle Polymers – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
- An Introduction to Electric Vehicle Polymers
- Polymers Provide Reliability, Performance and Protection
- Plastics & Electric Vehicles: The Power of Two for Greener Transportation
- Plastics Caters to Specific Needs of Electric Vehicles
- Past, Present & Future of EVs
- With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline to Battery Costs Strengthens Long-Term Outlook for Electric Vehicles: Cost of Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs in US$ per kWh for Years 2016, 2020, 2025, and 2030
- Unrivalled Environmental Performance to Bring EVs at the Forefront of All Sustainable Engineering Innovations in the Automobile Industry: A Comparison of GHG Emissions of Conventional, HEV/PHEV and Battery Electric Vehicles (In Grams of CO2 Per Mile) for the Year 2020
- Electric Vehicle Makers Hustle to Make Changes by Embracing Polymer Parts
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Polymers Transforming the Global EV Industry
- Increasing Use of Polymers in Automobiles
- Analysis by Type
- World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Engineering Plastics, and Elastomers
- Analysis by Component
- World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Component (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Interior, Exterior, and Powertrain System
- Regional Analysis
- World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market – Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Transportation Industry in the Spotlight for its Unsustainable Increase in Carbon Footprint
- Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the Transport Industry (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045 & 2050
- Stringent Regulations Encompassing Emission Control & Phase-Out of Fossil Fuel Vehicles Prep the Auto Industry for an Electrified Future
- Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Fossil Fuel Vehicles, Brings the Auto Industry into the Spotlight as a Major Area for Sustainability Action
- Inability of Conventional ICE Powered Vehicles to Demonstrate Desired Reductions in CO2 Emissions to Drive the Focus on Electric Vehicles: Official Laboratory CO2 Reduction Claims Vs On-Road Emission Efficiency (In Grams per Kilometer) for the Years 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
- Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Demand for Sustainability to Drive Sales of EVs
- Adoption of Advanced Plastics and Polymer Composites Provides Clear Advantage for EV Uptake
- Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021
- Polymers to Electrify Vehicle Electrification Trend with Lightweighting & Better Range
- Sophisticated Polymers Set Perfect Stage for Automotive Lightweighting
- Polymers: Bright Future in Manufacturing Electric Vehicle
- Thermal Conductive Polymer Material for EV Market Vrooms with Electric Vehicle Boom
- Advantages Weigh in More with Usage of Polymers in EV and Other Vehicles
- Polymer Demand Vis-a-vis EV Production
- Select Innovations and Advances
- “Smart’ Membrane for Fast Charging of Batteries
- Global Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In Gigawatt Hours) in Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023, 2026, 2029 & 2030
- Fewer Distribution Channels – A Key Challenge to Overcome
- Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Electric Vehicles Market
- Expanding Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
- Urban Sprawl
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Large Base of Millennials
- Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2021E
- Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2021E
- Rising Living Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2gvjj8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicle-polymers-market-expected-to-skyrocket-to-us105-4-billion-by-2030–driven-by-a-remarkable-cagr-of-41-7-301952068.html
SOURCE Research and Markets