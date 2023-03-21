Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $6.27 Billion by 2032 with a Rise in Clinical Trials and Increased Acceptance of eCOA Solutions

The global electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market size is expected to reach USD 6.27 billion by 2032, according to a new study.

The market is anticipated to rise as a result of factors like an increase in clinical trials, the need to enhance compliance, efficiently capture and manage clinical information, the need to cut costs, and an increase in R&D activities.

The complexity of managing healthcare information will increase the acceptance and demand for eCOA solutions. By utilizing these technologies, healthcare facilities may guarantee the prompt & correct distribution of health information and lessen the burden on individuals enrolled in clinical trials.



In order to accurately define treatment gain, regulatory organizations have also underlined the significance of monitoring broader aspects of patient well-being. Clinical outcome assessments are becoming more common to measure the success of various treatments for chronic illnesses.



Furthermore, due to the rapid development in healthcare industry, there is an increasing demand for innovation to develop novel treatments and pharmaceuticals. A standard data-gathering method is required because more research investigations are being conducted.

For instance, as the solution enters the second phase of the Early Adopter program, Suvoda launched the electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) design toolkit on December 20, 2022. The toolbox is intended to smoothly integrate with Suvoda IRT and eConsent and address the current historical issues with the eCOA.



Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Report Highlights

The market will be dominated by web and cloud-based technologies in 2022. The advantage of using this software is that it eliminates the need for internal maintenance, which is probably what is driving their rising demand.

Contract research businesses will rule the market in 2022. The growth of innovative and new technologies that allow for quicker analysis and are easier to use facilitates the market’s rise.

North America dominates the industry. The adoption of eClinical platforms is projected to rise in the future years as a result of initiatives and acquisitions by key end customers and market participants.

The author has segmented the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market report based on delivery mode, end-use, and region:



Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions, Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2019 – 2032)

On-premise

Web & Cloud-based

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2019 – 2032)

Hospitals/Healthcare Providers

CROs

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms

Medical Device Companies

Others

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2019 – 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Insights



5. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. On-premise

5.4. Web & Cloud-based



6. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market, by End-Use

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Hospitals/Healthcare Providers

6.4. Contract research organizations (CROs)

6.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms

6.6. Medical Device Companies

6.7. Others



7. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

IBM

IQVIA

Medidata Solutions

Clario

ArisGlobal

Signant Health

Oracle Corporation

Paraxel International Corporation

TransPerfect

CRF Health

Cloudbyz

Clime do Health GmbH

ClinCapture

OmniComm Systems.

