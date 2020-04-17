Elevate Your #StayHome Experience with these Mood Boosters | Sift & Pick

These are strange times we’re living in. Never have we had such an experience that needed us to globally unite and fight against these tough times. How can you help and do your part responsibly? Simple – just #StayHome.

Of course, it is easier said than done. Our need for socialising, itchy feets and wanderlust won’t disappear at once for sure. Do not fear though, and let our Sift & Pick curators help you keep cabin fever at bay with our #StayHome mood booster picks!

We want you to never lose those feelings – that sense of wonder of exploring a new city, the anticipation when unwrapping a present or the comfort when hugging a loved one. Scroll through our list of #StayHome mood boosters to keep your spirits high all within the comforts of your crib.