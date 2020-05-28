Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom and Ian McKellen reunite with their fellow Lord Of The Rings co-stars

They were part of one of the greatest film franchises in history, which remains a classic after almost two decades.

And the Lord Of The Rings cast are set to reunite for Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart YouTube series on Sunday, and a hilarious clip teasing the episode was released on Wednesday for fans to enjoy.

Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Sir Ian McKellen, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd all appeared in the amusing video which saw the Frozen star, 39, asking the actors if they wanted to be a part of the episode.

The video started with Sean, who took on the role of hobbit Samwise Gamgee, as he joked that ‘The Goonies are done’ and wouldn’t reunite for the show as ‘Brolin sent you a cease and desist, [and] Spielberg changed his name so you can’t call him’

But Josh revealed he actually wanted to bring together the cast of the fantasy epic instead, calling them ‘a couple of buddies, comrades, pals, I don’t know what’s another word for that, maybe, I don’t know, a fellowship.’

Jokingly dismissing the idea, Sean said: ‘Josh you’re out of your mind man, come on.’

To which Josh began to passionately recite Sean’s character’s exploits, and gushed: ‘You fought off an army of orcs multiple times, escaped from the clutches of the Uruk-hai, killed the demon spider Shelob.’

When Sean clarified that Sam had simply wounded the creature, Josh went on: ‘Wounded the demon spider Shelob, ran away from Gollum, all to destroy the one ring to rule them all. How hard can a f****** phone call to Elijah Wood be?’

Apparently it wasn’t so difficult after all, as Elijah (Frodo Baggins) immediately appeared on the Zoom call and Josh questioned: ‘I don’t understand were you already on with Elijah?’

Sean said that he was ‘always on with Elijah’, who chimed in and said that his co-star’s presence ‘comforts [him].’

As the trio discussed the possibility of reuniting the cast it was then the moment for Dominic (Merry Brandybuck) to pop into the call, as he joked that he’s ‘always waiting in the wings in case a life or death situation comes between Sean and Elijah.’

Josh took the opportunity to throw in a reference to Dominic’s role in Lost, but the actor wasn’t having it as he said Josh was ‘better than that.’

But that wasn’t all, as Billy Boyd (Pippin Took) then entered the chat and said the quartet had been ‘together for 2565 days’ so a reunion was possible.

Legolas star Orlando then appeared and declared: ‘Hey guys, sorry about that, I had to go find a mirror and take a look to remind myself that I am in fact Orlando Bloom.’

When Josh asked they were always on a call together, Orlando said: ‘Yea we are always on a call together, always. Katy [Perry] has to remind me to turn the Zoom off in bed’

Josh couldn’t believe his eyes, as he asked: ‘I really don’t understand what’s happening, are you guys always on a Zoom call together?’

Orlando responded: ‘Yea we are always on a call together, always. Katy [Perry] has to remind me to turn the Zoom off in bed.’

To which Dominic said: ‘Never turn the Zoom off in bed Orlando, never turn the Zoom off in bed.’

And when Josh asked the group once more if they’d be interested in taking part in a reunion episode, the actors deferred the decision to lead star Elijah who quoted his character from The Fellowship Of The Ring.

‘I wish this choice hadn’t come to me, I wish none of this had happened,’ he said, replicating Frodo’s mournful tone from the first film in the iconic trilogy.

Sir Ian then appeared on the video to complete the quote to the delight of his cast mates, as he embodied Gandalf and said: ‘So do all who live to see such times but that is not for them to decide, all we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.’

As the entire cast expressed their joy at his appearance he raised a glass of wine and said cheers before taking a sip.

While they did not appear in the video, Dominic confirmed that Viggo Mortensen (Aragon), Liv Tyler (Arwen), Sean Bean (Boromir), Andy Serkis (Gollum), Miranda Otto (Éowyn), Karl Urban (Éomer), John Rhys-Davies (Gimli), producer Fran Welsh, and director Peter Jackson would also appear.

Sharing a snap of the entire group in the video call via Instagram, he wrote: ‘This SUNDAY! Reunited apart. We will break the world wided interwebs!’

The adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy trilogy began with The Fellowship Of The Ring in 2001, and was followed by The Two Towers in 2002, and The Return Of The King in 2003.

The Return Of The King tied with Titanic and Ben-Hur for wins at the Academy Awards after it received eleven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

