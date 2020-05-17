Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Appears Half Her Age In Stunning Snap Of Her In A Baby Blue Bikini Posted on May 17, 2020 by admin Elizabeth Hurley has the Maldives on her mind! The British beauty posted a throwback pic of herself on the beach in a pretty blue bikini. Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)