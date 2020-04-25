Elizabeth Hurley, 54, embraces quarantine life wearing a pink bikini and denim shorts: ‘Spring has sprung’

Elizabeth Hurley is practicing social distancing in style. The actress, 54, posted a sultry Instagram photo of herself on Friday celebrating the warmer weather with the hashtag #Stayhome.”

Sporting a hot pink bikini and a pair of denim cutoffs, Hurley joyfully raised her arms in the air with a smile on her face in a pastoral setting with leafy trees and a pond. “Spring has sprung…” she wrote below the photo. It appears to be an $88 two-piece pink design from Hurley’s brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

This week, Hurley celebrated Earth Day on April 22 with a topless photo of herself lying in the grass and wearing white bottoms. She captioned the photo with an important message about preserving nature.

“Happy #Earth Day. Habitat destruction and the illegal wildlife trade have contributed to deadly pandemics,” she wrote, along with information about the international conservation group Space for Giants.

Hurley has been quite candid about what it’s like to spend time at home during the coronavirus pandemic with her loved ones, including her 18-year-old son, Damian.

“We feel like the family in the seventies TV show The Waltons,” Hurley told Britain’s Hello! magazine, as Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. “There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe, and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.”

She added that the group shares responsibilities, which Hurley organizes with a color-coded Excel sheet. “We’ve all got designated jobs,” she said. “I’m in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry.”

One banned activity is watching television before nightfall. “The TV isn’t allowed to be turned on until 6 p.m. so we don’t turn into couch potatoes,” she said. However, despite the pressure of quarantine, the gang is quite content.

“If it weren’t for the fact that we’re terrified of losing loved ones,” Hurley said, “we’re actually quite happy cocooned up together.”

