Elizabeth Hurley, clad in a yellow bikini, basks in the ‘English sunshine’ during quarantine

Elizabeth Hurley isn’t letting the coronavirus quarantine get her down. In fact, the 54-year-old actress, model and designer is bringing the “English sunshine” to everyone’s Instagram feeds with a few bikini photos.

On Thursday, Hurley posed with her “trusty SPF 50” while at her country home in Britain, prompting comments that she “hasn’t aged a day.” And before that, she posted a video of herself wearing a bright pink bikini while lifting matching hand weights. “Every day,” Hurley said in a video. “Body of a 22-year-old!” someone remarked, while another wrote, “Utterly gorgeous!”

Hurley been self-quarantined for over nine weeks, according to her Instagram account. Although, she has kept busy by dressing up with nowhere to go, yard work and hanging out with her dog.

Most importantly, Hurley has shown how she’s staying safe and supporting companies that help protect people from the coronavirus pandemic. The actress recently shared a selfie wearing an artistic face that raises money for healthcare workers.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: