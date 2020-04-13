Elizabeth Hurley describes life in quarantine with her family: ‘I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe’

Elizabeth Hurley is spending her time at home during the coronavirus pandemic with many of the people she loves most.

“We feel like the family in the seventies TV show The Waltons,” Hurley told Britain’s Hello! magazine Sunday. “There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe, and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.”

Hurley’s 18-year-old son, Damian, is part of her crew, too.

Elizabeth Hurley is quarantining with her family during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Estee Lauder Companies) More

With such a large group, different people, including Hurley, have been assigned various tasks.

“We’ve all got designated jobs, which I couldn’t resist putting on a color-coded Excel sheet,” the model and actress said. “I’m in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry.”

She noted that they also have a rule: “The TV isn’t allowed to be turned on until 6 p.m. so we don’t turn into couch potatoes.”

After all, the 54-year-old swimsuit designer has more bikini photos to take.

“If it weren’t for the fact that we’re terrified of losing loved ones,” Hurley said, “we’re actually quite happy cocooned up together.”

