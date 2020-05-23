Elizabeth Hurley is spending lockdown with her mum at her ‘£6m mansion complete with 13 bedrooms’

Elizabeth Hurley is spending the coronavirus lockdown with her mother at her £6million mansion complete with 13 bedrooms.

The actress, 54, is said to be holed up at the Herefordshire estate which she bought with ex Shane Warne in 2012.

She told The Mirror: ‘I live near Wales now. My sister Kate lives there and my mother has moved in with me.

‘I don’t have my friends around. But I am more organised now than I have ever been because I have more time.’

The sprawling Georgian mansion, which is now Elizabeth’s main home, also boasts five bathrooms and its own lake.

She added that since moving in permanently she ‘changed one room into a very large dressing room – and for the first time in my life I could see my clothes’.

It comes after Liz recently said she felt ‘incredibly lucky’ to be in her country home alongside her family during this time of social distancing.

The star has been isolating with her sister Kate, mum Angela, 80, and son Damian, 18, as well as a close friend who was considered high risk.

She penned: ‘In these scary times I feel incredibly lucky to live in the countryside and have lots of outside space.

‘As well as my son, I have seven other people living with me including my 79 year old mother and her sister- also in her late 70’s- and one of my best friends who is in the highest risk group with severe respiratory problems.

‘Keeping everyone as safe as possible (and fed) is a full time job.

‘We all are full of the highest admiration for our wonderful NHS staff and are doing everything we can to not add to their burden.’