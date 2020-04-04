Elizabeth Hurley’s Lookalike Son Damian ‘Runs Around a Field Euphorically’ to Ring in 18th Birthday in Quarantine

Elizabeth Hurley‘s son Damian Hurley is now a legal adult!

The 54-year-old businesswoman and actress and her son took to Instagram on his big day, Saturday (April 4), to share their thoughts.

“Isolation drastically altered the plans for my last night as a minor,” Damian captioned the photo below.

“IT’S DAMIAN DAY!” he added with another post. “Finally 18!!! It felt too strange to celebrate properly during such a terrible time out in the wider world (and social distancing meant there was no question of a party) so instead I’ve settled for running around a field euphorically because EIGHTEEEEEEN HURRAHHHH YAY ok enough now but BYE HAVE A GREAT DAY SEE YOU SOOOOOON 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳.”

“Happy 18th to the light of my life @damianhurley1 ❤️❤️😘😘😘,” Elizabeth wrote along with a slideshow of photos.

