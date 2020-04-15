Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden for President

“In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government,” Ms. Warren said in her endorsement video. “Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can’t afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American.”

Since Ms. Warren ended her own campaign, she and Mr. Biden have spoken multiple times about policy issues, including Mr. Biden’s plan to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. At the staff level, Ms. Warren’s chief campaign strategist, Joe Rospars, and Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to Mr. Biden, have been engaged in talks bridging the two camps.

In late March, Mr. Biden endorsed forgiving at least $10,000 in federal student loans and credited Ms. Warren for the proposal. Over the weekend, he said during his podcast that he supported immediately increasing Social Security payments by $200 a month, another proposal that Ms. Warren had championed.

“One thing I appreciate about Joe Biden is that he will always tell you where he stands,” Ms. Warren said in her endorsement video. “When you disagree, he’ll listen — not just listen, but really hear you and treat you with respect, no matter where you’re coming from. And he has shown throughout this campaign that when you come up with new facts or a good argument, he’s not too afraid or too proud to be persuaded.”