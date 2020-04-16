Elizabeth Warren Says She Would Be Joe Biden’s Vice President

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said on Wednesday night that she would accept an offer from presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to serve as his vice president.

Asked directly by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow if she’d accept the position if Biden offered, Warren gave a one-word answer: “Yes.”

Warren and Biden have clashed ideologically in the past and battled each other for the Democratic nomination for much of the last year, with Warren ultimately finishing third in the delegate count, well behind the victorious Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). But Warren endorsed Biden for president earlier in the day Wednesday, not long after Biden adopted a number of Warren’s progressive priorities into his own platform.

“We both want the same thing: We want this country to work, and we want it to work for everyone,” Warren told Maddow. “So I’m in this fight to help in any way I can: to help on the policy front, to help by getting out there and talking about it.”

Warren’s answer indicates the former Harvard Law professor believes she can accomplish more of her agenda, which is focused on fighting corruption and reducing income inequality, as a top official in Biden’s administration than as a member of the Senate pressuring the administration from the outside.

As vice president, Warren ― who was not afraid to criticize the administration of President Barack Obama ― would be sharply limited in her ability to publicly criticize Biden’s decisions.

“At a moment of crisis for our nation, Senator Warren’s ideas will be more important than ever as we chart a path forward,” Biden said in a statement earlier Wednesday after her endorsement. “We know how much work it will take to come through this crisis, and I am proud to have Senator Warren in my corner for the fight ahead — not just as we work to defeat Donald Trump in November, but in the years to come, as we push through a bold and progressive policy agenda for the American people.”