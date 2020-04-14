Ellen DeGeneres Teaches Fans How to Make a Mask at Home

Ellen DeGeneres is teaching her fans how they can make a mask at home!

The talk show host advised her fans to wear a mask if they need to leave their home and she shared the CDC’s tips on how you can make a mask from the comfort of your house.

Ellen used items that many people likely have at their house, including fabric, coffee filters, and rubber bands.

The segment is going to air during the episode that will be aired on Tuesday, April 14.

Don’t want to make your own? Well, there are plenty of places you can buy them online.

Click inside for six available masks to purchase right now…

Check out your options below!

boohoo

Price: $3.20 to $6.40

Link to Buy: Click here!

boohoo has a variety of 18 different designs to pick from!

New Republic

Price: 3 masks for $12

Link to Buy: Click here!

For every mask sold, one is being donated to support the Los Angeles community.

Caraa

Price: 5 for $25

Link to Buy: Click here!

Your purchase will be matched with a donation to New York’s relief efforts. Shipping dates range between 4/17 and 5/15.

Custom Ink

Price: 12 masks for $30

Link to Buy: Click here!

Reformation

Price: 5 masks for $25

Link to Buy: Click here!

There is currently a waitlist and shipping could take 1 to 2 weeks. Then company is donating thousands of masks to people in need.

Buck Mason

Price: 5 masks for $20

Link to Buy: Click here!

These masks will not ship until the week of May 4 as the company is making masks to donate first.

_____________

Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.