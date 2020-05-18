Ellen Page & ‘Umbrella Academy’ Cast Recreate Iconic Dance Scene From Home To Announce Season 2

Vanya, Klaus, Alison, Number Five, and the rest of the gang are back! To announce the premiere date of ‘The Umbrella Academy’s season 2, the cast threw a quarantine dance party with help from a certain ’80s mega-hit.

Who could predict that, in 2020, Tiffany‘s epic cover of Tommy James and the Shondells’ “I Think We’re Alone Now” would be so relevant to all of us currently socially-isolated from the world? It’s also the perfect way to announce Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy. Fans of Netflix’s superhero drama have been waiting for word of the second installment, so to share the news of the July 31 premiere date, the cast decided to reward their patience by recreating the dance scene from the first episode! In the video, shared on May 18, Tiffany’s hit plays while Luther (Tom Hopper), Alison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castañeda), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Ben (Justin H. Min), a shaggy Number Five (Adrian Gallagher) and Vanya (Ellen Page) all get down with their bad selves.

Though it’s been a year since we’ve last seen the Hargreeves clan, they clearly haven’t lost a step — literally. David can still breakdance like the best of them. Tom, looking ripped without the upper torso of a gorilla, still dances like a beautiful dork. Robert whirls about like he’s still in the thrall of fifteen different substances. Ellen even captured Vanya’s now-iconic dance moves. Number Five, who wasn’t present for the first iteration of this dance scene, groves along with help from a coffee mug and, of course, an umbrella.

For those who haven’t watched the series, The Umbrella Academy is adapted from the comic book series created by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way. The premise is that on the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to women who, up until that day, showed no signs of pregnancy. Seven of these children are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist. The Umbrella Academy is formed to save the world. Spoiler Alert: it doesn’t go well as planned, and the team breaks up in their teenage years. Number Five, the boy with the power to jump through space and time, goes missing. It all becomes a major mess.

The death of Sir Reginald brings the group back together, but the interpersonal issues that caused their split have only deepened. Number Five returns, and with him come assassins Hazel (Cameron Britton) and Cha-Cha (Mary J. Blige), along with their boss The Handler (Kate Walsh). Secrets and conspiracies get exposed, the dead talk, donuts are eaten, and SPOILER ALERT the world may-or-may-not have come to an end. Seriously.

Fans of the show will have to wait until July 31 to see what happens next to The Umbrella Academy (plenty of time for newbies to catch up.)