‘Ellen’s Game Of Games’ Clip: A Contestant Impresses Usher With His Cover Of T.I’s Song

Ellen DeGeneres enlists Usher to help her out in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 28 episode of ‘Ellen’s Game of Games.’ One of the contestants sings T.I.’s ‘Whatever You Like’ and Usher sings along with him!

Usher is one of the special guest stars on the April 28 episode of Ellen’s Game of Games. He comes on the show and joins host Ellen DeGeneres to watch contestants play Knockin’ Boots. The contestants have to sing songs with the word “body” in them for Ellen, Usher, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. One female contestant sings a less-than-stellar version of Mariah Carey’s “Touch My Body.” Ellen even jokes around by trying to sound like the contestant.

The next contestant starts singing T.I.’s “Whatever You Like.” Ellen, tWitch, and Usher start singing along with him. He gets a big round of applause once his little performance is done. “What church he at?” tWitch asks. Usher replies, “They be turnt up in there, right?” Ellen quips, “We’re all going to come to your church from now on.”

The synopsis for the April 28 episode reads: “Contestants will play Aww Snap, Oh Ship, Runaway Bride, and special guest Usher joins Ellen DeGeneres to play Knockin’ Boots. The winner of the first four rounds advances to Know or Go and the person who wins that game advances to ‘Hot Hands’ for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen “tWitch” Boss serves as announcer.”

Ellen’s Game of Games includes supersized versions of the most popular and action-packed games from Ellen’s award-winning daytime talk show. Contestants are pulled from the audience and must maneuver massive obstacles, answer questions under crushing time pressure and face gigantic plunges into the unknown – all in a quest to win a big cash prize. Ellen’s Game of Games airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.