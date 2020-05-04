Ellie Goulding looks effortlessly chic in a pin-striped blue suit whilst sat on her TOILET seat

She recently took part in the star-studded charity single, Times Like These, which made it to number one in the UK charts this week.

And now Ellie Goulding is preparing to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! from the comfort of her own toilet seat at home as she shared a gorgeous snap on Monday.

The Starry Eyed singer, 33, took to Instagram to the post the picture of herself posing in her bathroom, which she captioned: ‘Performing something special for @jimmykimmellive. Tune in for a one night only special from my bathroom x.’

Ellie looked effortlessly chic in a powder blue pinstriped suit with her guitar in hand as she posed in front of a microphone and toilet roll holder.

She wore her blonde tresses slicked back into a stylish bun and wore a smoky eye-shadow for the occasion.

Many stars have been forced into being creative with their performances due to the current lockdown amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Jimmy Kimmel is currently hosting his late night talk show at home and uploading videos to his YouTube channel.

No doubt Ellie decided to perform in her bathroom due to the acoustics and humidity.

As well as her toilet seat snap, Ellie shared one of her wedding photos to her Instagram Story with the talk show host hilariously photoshopped in her husband Caspar Jopling’s place.

She wrote: ‘Tune in’ with a laughing face emoji over the funny photo.

Last month, the singer looked typically radiant as she sported a slogan top emblazoned with ‘BLESS THE NHS’ and a hand symbol in recognition of the Clap For Our Carers campaign.

Thanking healthcare professionals for steering the fight against COVID-19, the songstress captioned the post: ‘We thank you for everything you do, now and always #nhsheroes @blanksfactory.’ [sic]

Blonde beauty Ellie recently revealed how her addiction to exercise took over her life.

She previously felt that she had to go to the gym everyday and would miss out on going to the studio or skip writing sessions to workout.

The artist revealed it was her former Olympic rower husband who helped her overcome her addiction as she took a step back from touring.

‘I don’t consider myself to have an addictive personality but I felt as though I did at one point have a gym addiction that was just not fun, I felt I had to go to the gym every single day,’ she told The Sun.

‘I don’t know whether it was a survival thing, because ­touring was so tiring, so hard, really taxing on your body and your mental health.

‘I felt as though it was a ­survival instinct to be working out all the time, making sure I was super fit, super healthy and tried to counteract having drinks on tour and perhaps not eating very well.’

Inspiring: She recently took part in the star studded charity single, Times Like These, which made it to number one in the UK charts this week