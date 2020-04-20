Ellie Goulding says she is struggling with anxiety amid lockdown: ‘I’m finding it really hard’

Singer Ellie Goulding has opened up about her struggle with anxiety during lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying she is “finding this quite hard”. She shared her struggles when she joined stars at the Global Citizen One World: Together at Home live concert on Saturday.

Goulding admitted that she was finding the concept of performing to the online audience “quite hard” before delivering an acoustic rendition of some of her biggest hits, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I think it’s amazing that we’re all staying home keeping ourselves safe, keeping others safe. And amazing that we all get to be in something together, terrible as it is,” she said, before praising the feeling of widespread solidarity amid the crisis.

The singer put on an emotional performance of pop hit Love Me Like You Do while sitting in her home. She re-appeared on-screen, and spoke about the anxiety she has been struggling with during the pandemic.

“I know music has saved me, I mean it really saved me in my life but saved me recently, having to be indoors. If you’re like me, you love exploring, love to walk, but because we’re all staying indoors together, this will be over soon. Hopefully, we can catch the last of the summer,” she said.

The singer continued: “But this has proved that humans can be awesome and the fact that everyone has come together and shown such incredible kindness towards each other, and just following on social media, just making each other laugh and making videos and making memes, it’s the stuff that keeps us going and laughing. Watching funny stuff has helped me through this time. I can get quite anxious; actually, I’m finding it really hard. Music has really helped , I’ve been listening to a lot of old music from the 40s and 50s.”

She concluded on a light note, saying: “And I just became aware that I look like I’m wearing a carpet.”

