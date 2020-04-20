Ellie Goulding Surprises NHS Nurse & Fiance With Performance During Their Virtual Wedding

Ellie Goulding delivered a huge surprise for one lucky couple after popping up on their virtual wedding this weekend.

The 33-year-old singer surprised engaged couple Hayley Pitman and Harvey Skelton with a performance of her hit song, “Love Me Like You Do”.

Hayley and Harvey‘s wedding was one of the many canceled or postponed bcause of the coronavirus pandemic, but the couple decided to have their nuptials via video chat with their family and friends – with the surprise appearance from Ellie.

“Congratulations Harvey and Hayley,” Ellie shared during the video. “You’re both heroes and we all love you.”

The surprise for NHS worker Hayley and Harvey‘s wedding was coordinated by For Better For Worse, who is aiming to raise £2,000 for NHS Charities Together, a collection of more than 250 not-for-profit organizations around the UK that assist hospitals..

Hayley and Harvey are still planning on a wedding celebration, which will now be held in October.