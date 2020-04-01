Elliot Stabler is back in a ‘Law & Order: SVU’ spin-off

“He’s back,” actor Christopher Meloni said of his character on his Facebook.

NBC has ordered a 13-episode series from executive producer Dick Wolf, in which Meloni will revive his 12-season character, Deadline reported. The drama will revolve around an NYPD organized crime unit led by Meloni’s Stabler.

It is part of the nine-figure, multi-platform five-year deal Wolf signed with Universal Television last month, Deadline reported. The deal includes multiple series commitments for the producer responsible for many popular dramas including the “Law & Order” franchise and the “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” series.

The series could be branded as part of the “Law & Order” franchise, which leaves room for a crossover with former costar Mariska Hargitay’s “SVU,” Deadline reported