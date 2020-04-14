Elmo’s Dad Louie Reminds Parents To Take A Moment For Themselves While at Home With Kids

Elmo‘s dad has an important message for all the parents who are at home with young children during stay at home orders because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a new PSA, Louie takes a moment to himself to record a special message for all parents out there.

“You know it’s wonderful to get to spend so much time with our children, but it can also be a bit overwhelming,” Louie says, exhaling a huge sigh. “But I just wanted to say, parents, you are doing an amazing job. Remember though, it’s important to take some time for yourself, you know, take care of you.”

He offers up some suggestions including just taking “a moment to breathe.”

“We are all doing the best we can and that is okay. No no — it’s better than okay,” Louie adds. “You hang in there and keep up the great work.”

See Sesame Street‘s PSA below: