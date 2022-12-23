Elon Musk Confirms he will Resign as Twitter’s CEO

Advertisements







Elon Musk will step down as the Twitter CEO, the world’s richest man has just announced. Musk said he would quit after finding a replacement.

According to a Bloomberg source with knowledge of the situation, he is actively looking for a potential replacement

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk tweeted.

Musk’s Twitter post came as a reply to his earlier poll, where he asked people if he should resign as the head of Twitter.

He also promised that he would “abide by the results” of the poll. The result of the poll showed that 57.5% of respondents were in favor of Musk’s stepping down.

One of the most significant social media organizations in the world has undergone broad, occasionally chaotic changes as a result of Musk’s brief time serving as CEO.

Under his direction, Twitter has fired the majority of its employees, alienated significant advertisers, welcomed former President Donald Trump back to the service after his suspension following the Capitol riots on January 6, and made internal communications about Twitter’s operations available to journalists prior to Musk’s acquisition of the company.



