Elon Musk defies coronavirus lockdown and reopens Tesla plant

Elon Musk confirmed Monday that Tesla has resumed production at its California plant in defiance of the state’s coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The plant in Fremont, south of San Francisco, had been closed since March 23 in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But early Monday evening Musk tweeted that Tesla is ‘restarting production today against Alameda County rules’.

‘I will be on the line with everyone else,’ the CEO continued. ‘If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.’

The controversial move comes just two days after Tesla filed a lawsuit against Alameda County for ordering the automaker to shutter the Fremont facility until June.

According to Business Insider, three employees said Tesla asked workers to return to the facility with phone calls and text messages. If they refused, they risked losing their jobs, the sources claimed.

Employees were seen reporting to the plant before sunrise on Monday in footage from local media outlet KPIX. Within hours, the parking lot was nearly full at the massive plant – which employs 10,000 workers – and semis were seen driving off loaded with vehicles that may have been produced before the shutdown.

The Verge reports the company has since completed work on around 200 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles.

It wasn’t immediately clear how local authorities planned to respond. Under the state’s shelter-in-place orders, only essential business are permitted to operate in California.

Musk had routinely pushed for Tesla to be considered essential, routinely voicing his frustration of the continued shutdown of the company’s biggest plant over the last few weeks.

Musk said the shutdown should be viewed as a ‘serious risk’ to Tesla’s business during an April 29 conference call, and then went on profanity-laden rant about how the shutdowns were antithetical to America’s founding principles.

Tesla filed a lawsuit against Alameda County on Saturday after the Fremont plant was shuttered amid the statewide lockdown on March 23.

The suit claims that county officials ignored Gov Gavin Newsom’s allowances for ’16 crucial infrastructure industries,’ including transportation, to continue operating.

Musk announced the legal action on Twitter, threatening to move the automaker’s headquarters to another state.

‘Frankly, this is the final straw,’ the billionaire tweeted. ‘Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately.

‘If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen [sic] on how Tesla is treated in the future.’

In response, officials in Alameda County said they were interacting with the company in good faith and working to balance business needs with the safety of the local area.

‘The team at Tesla has been responsive to our guidance and recommendations, and we look forward to coming to an agreement on an appropriate safety plan very soon,’ a statement from the county said.

‘We need to continue to work together so those sacrifices don’t go to waste and that we maintain our gains. It is our collective responsibility to move through the phases of reopening and loosening the restrictions of the Shelter-in-Place Order in the safest way possible, guided by data and science.’

In a blog post on Saturday, Tesla said the county’s position left it no choice but to take legal action to ensure the company and its employees can go back to work.

The company said it had worked out a thorough return-to-work plan that includes online video training for personnel, work zone partition areas, temperature screening, requirements to wear protective equipment and rigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

The company said it had informed health authorities in Alameda County about its restart plans, but claimed the acting official did not return calls or emails.

Tesla’s lawsuit called the continued restrictions a ‘power-grab’ by the county since California’s governor had said on Thursday that manufacturers in the state would be allowed to reopen.

The company said Alameda was going against the federal and California constitutions, as well as defying the governor’s order, the lawsuit said.

Alameda County is scheduled to remain shut until the end of May, with only essential businesses allowed to reopen.

The county said it does not consider Tesla an essential business. County officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Alameda County said on Saturday that it has been working with Tesla to develop a safety plan that ‘allows for reopening while protecting the health and well-being of the thousands of employees’ that work at the factory and that it looks forward to coming to an agreement on a safety plan very soon.

Fremont Mayor Lily Mei expressed concern about the potential economic implications of continuing the shelter-in-place order without provisions for manufacturers such as Tesla to resume.

Mei on Saturday urged the county to work with businesses on ‘acceptable guidelines for re-opening’.

On Monday, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told CNBC the state should do ‘whatever [is] needed’ too allow Tesla to reopen.

Musk had told employees on Thursday that limited production would restart at Fremont on Friday afternoon.

Tesla last year built nearly half a million vehicles at the Fremont plant and moving the entire production facility would be a massive undertaking.

Dan Ives, a Wedbush analyst, on Saturday estimated it could take the company 12 to 18 months to relocate production.

The threat to relocate the facility comes as Tesla aims to ramp up production at Fremont of its Model Y sport utility vehicle, which it expects to generate record demand and profit margins.

Musk, who sparred with California officials in March over whether Tesla had to halt production at Fremont, had criticized the lockdown and stay-at-home orders, calling them a ‘serious risk’ to US business and ‘unconstitutional’.

One Democratic lawmaker in the state had some choice words for Musk after he announced his plans to move Tesla’s headquarters.

‘F**k Elon Musk,’ San Diego assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez tweeted Saturday.

Gonzalez’s statement drew both praise and condemnation, particularly from people who pointed out the number of job losses if the Tesla factory moves.

Meanwhile, Texas and Nevada Republicans were quick to embrace Musk’s plans.

‘Texas gets better every day. Good conservative principles make good governance, and attract the best and the brightest. The future is happening in Texas,’ Texas congressman Dan Crenshaw tweeted Saturday.

Nevada congressional hopeful Dan Rodimer tweeted: ‘Nevada NEEDS these jobs most of all right now, @elonmusk. We would love to have you and Tesla HQ right here in the Battleborn State!’

San Diego assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez did not hold back her feelings about Elon Musk’s tweet stating that he would move Tesla’s headquarters out of California to Texas or Nevada

Meanwhile, Texas and Nevada Republicans were eager to embrace his decision to move