Elon Musk, Grimes disagree on baby name

Fans have been baffled since billionaire Elon Musk and his girlfriend, singer Grimes, named their son X Æ A-12.

Now, the duo is offering up even more confusion as their pronunciations of the name appear to be different.

In an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk, 48, discussed the name, seemingly claiming it was pronounced “X Ash Archangel Twelve”.

media_camera Elon Musk and the couple’s new baby.

:”First of all, my partner’s the one that actually mostly came up with the name,” he explained. “It’s just ‘X,’ the letter ‘X,’ and the ‘Æ’ is pronounced ‘ash’ and then ‘A-12’ is my contribution. Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever.”

RELATED: Grimes says pregnancy during a pandemic was ‘demanding’

RELATED: Why Elon Musk bought properties around his house

In an Instagram post from Thursday, May 6, however, the 32-year-old musician offered a different take.

A fan commented on her photo – a pair of pictures from her photoshoot with Italian Vogue – asking, “how do you pronounce the baby’s name?”

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, replied to the comment.

“It’s just X, like the letter X,” she wrote. “Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I.”

Grimes previously offered an explanation of the meaning of X Æ A-12’s name.

“X, the unknown variable,” the singer wrote, adding an emoji of two crossing swords. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).

“A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but nonviolent,” she continued, adding a white heart emoji. “(A=Archangel, my favourite song) (metal rat).”

Musk later commented, correcting the airplane his girlfriend referenced.

“SR-71, but yes,” he wrote.

X Æ A-12 is Grimes’ first child. Musk shares five sons from a previous marriage and his first son reportedly died of sudden infant death syndrome at just 10 weeks old in 2002.

Musk and Grimes have been dating since 2018.

media_camera Odd couple: Elon Musk and Grimes.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Elon Musk, Grimes disagree on baby name