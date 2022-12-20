 Posted in Latest News

Elon Musk may Quit as Twitter’s CEO if Polls go Against him

Since buying Twitter for $44 billion and taking over as CEO in late October, Elon Musk has been involved from one controversy to another.

The latest was a tweet on Sunday evening asking people to vote on whether he should step down as Twitter’s CEO. Musk said he would abide by the poll’s results.

By implication, Twitter’s new boss may be out the door after less than two months on the job, if results of a Twitter poll go against him.

Musk made a general threat regarding Twitter’s future if he is voted out in a series of subsequent tweets, indicating that he was serious about quitting the company.

“As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it,” Musk tweeted.

 


