Elon Musk Reveals His Baby’s Strange Name & Puts ‘Tattoos’ On Newborn’s Face — Pic

Elon Musk took to Twitter to share some new photos of his son, including one with a filter that showed random ‘tattoos’ of words like ‘savage’ on his face, and revealed the interesting name he gave to him after a follower asked him to reveal it.

Elon Musk, 48, gave some new details about his new son, who he welcomed into the world on May 4 with girlfriend Grimes, 32, when he took to Twitter to answer some followers’ questions on May 5, and it included his name. The Tesla CEO revealed the name after a fan asked about it on the social media site and his answer was quite the shocking one since the name is quite unusual. “X Æ A-12 Musk,” he wrote about the name. He also shared two new pics of the bundle of joy, including one that showed him holding him and another that showed a filter with some tattoos of words and drawings like “savage” and a snake over his tiny face.

Since Elon seemed to be having a bit of fun with the filter on his new pride and joy, we’re not sure if the name he gave is the real one or just a cheeky response on his part, but either way he definitely seems to be a proud dad. Many fans quickly congratulated him through exciting tweets and showed their support by welcoming him to fatherhood and calling the baby “beautiful.”

Before Elon became a dad, he and Grimes kept things pretty private throughout her pregnancy. It wasn’t until Jan. 8, that the singer took to Instagram to post a nude photo of herself with a small baby bump. Although she didn’t confirm with words, she did photoshop a photo of a sleeping fetus over her stomach, so it was a clear indication of her baby news.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Elon and/or Grimes share more information on their sweet baby boy. In the meantime, it’s good to know that they are all happy, healthy, and safe!