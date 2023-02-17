Elon Musk to Find New Twitter CEO Towards End of 2023 – TechEconomy

Advertisements





Tesla Boss, Elon Musk, on Wednesday, said that he anticipates finding a new CEO for Twitter “probably toward the end of this year.”

He made this known via a video call to the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The Twitter owner who took over barely one year ago said making sure the platform can function remained the most important thing for him.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, predicted on Wednesday that Twitter would find a new CEO “probably by the end of this year.”

He informed the World Government Summit in Dubai of this through video call.

The owner of Twitter, who only assumed control a year ago, stated that maintaining the platform’s functionality remained his top priority.

According to Time on Wednesday, when asked about when he would name a CEO, Musk said, “I think I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place, I’m guessing probably toward the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company.”





Advertisements







