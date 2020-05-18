Elon Musk tweets ‘take the red pill’ linked to alt-right awakening congratulated by Ivanka Trump

Elon Musk, who is fast becoming famous for his cryptic and often frenetic tweets added another on Sunday night after tweeting: ‘Take the red pill’ to his 34 million followers.

The line is from the 1999 movie The Matrix: ‘You take the blue pill, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit-hole goes.’

More recently the ‘red pill’ term has been used to describe the taking on of right-wing values after formerly identifying with more liberal ideas.

Some Twitter users saw Musk’s ‘red pill’ as an indication that he was taking up the Republican mantle, an idea clearly appreciated by the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, who retweeted Musk’s tweet pill offer saying: ‘Taken!’

But Ivanka and Musk’s tweet earned them+ quick rebuke from the Matrix’s co-creator Lilly Wachowski.

‘F*** both of you’, she wrote.

Musk and Trump did not respond to Wachowski.

People sometimes describe themselves as having ‘red pill moments’, ‘personal awakenings that have caused them to reject leftist narratives imbibed since childhood from friends, teachers, and the news and entertainment media,’ Fox News explains.

According to Urban Dictionary, ‘Red pill’ has become ‘a popular phrase in cyberculture and signifies a free-thinking attitude, and a waking up from a ‘normal’ life of sloth and ignorance. Red pills prefer the truth, no matter how gritty and painful it may be.

The ‘red-pill’ philosophy is also part of the alt-right movement. Richard Spencer, an alt-right leader, has posted videos on the topic along with other personalities associated with the alt-right.

Taking the red pill, or being ‘red-pilled,’ is much more commonly used on the internet to denote a right-wing political awakening.

Last week, Musk clashed with local officials in Fremont, California, over the reopening of his Tesla factory, which had been ordered closed to stop the spread of coronavirus

In The Matrix, the main character is offered the choice between a red pill and a blue pill by rebel leader Morpheus, pictured

Ivanka Trump (left), a senior White House adviser to her father, declared she had ‘taken’ the red pill, but was rebuked by Matrix co-creator Lilly Wachowski (right)

The new tweet is just the latest controversy Musk has got into on the social media platform in recent weeks.

Last week, Musk declared he would move his Tesla HQ out of California ‘immediately’, after clashing with local officials in Fremont, California, who had said the factory could not reopen because of coronavirus fears.

The Alameda County Public Health Department eventually announced a settlement with company workers following previously agreed-upon worker safety precautions.

On May 1 he sent stocks of his electric car company into a freefall after he went on a bizarre Twitter rant.

The Tesla founder announced that he felt the company’s stock price was ‘too high’, before revealing he was planning to sell off his physical possessions.

He then tweeted the words to the national anthem.

The market was quick to react to the 11.am tweet rant, and Tesla shares began a precipitous nosedive, falling more than 11 per cent by that afternoon.

Musk appears to be following through on his plan to sell off his property.

During the May 1 rant, he wrote: ‘I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house’.

And just days later he put two of his Bel Air homes on the market for $39.5M.

On May 4, Musk listed his lower Bel Air estate that overlooks the Bel Air Country Club.

The residence, which was purchased by Musk in 2012 for $17million, was listed for $30million on Zillow.

The second home was listed for $9.5million and used to be owned by late Willy Wonka actor, Gene Wilder, who died in 2016.

But Musk insisted on Twitter: ‘Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul.’

Two weeks later, Musk listed another five homes for sale for a combined $97.5million.

In one listing, four of his Los Angeles homes are being sold together for $62.5million, while his Hillsborough, California, mansion is up for a whopping $35million.

Musk and rapper girlfriend Grimes recently announced that they were calling their first child ‘X Æ A-12’.