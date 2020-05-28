Elsa Hosk looks incredible as she shares sexy throwback bikini pictures

Elsa Hosk has been delighting her followers by sharing throwback bikini pictures on Instagram.

The model, 31, was clearly missing travelling across the globe as she posted a series of stunning throwback snaps all from last summer on Thursday.

She wrote: ‘Last summer round up ☀️ From Sweden, Turkey, Mexico, Venice, Sicily and Sardinia.’

Looking back:Elsa Hosk looked incredible as she shared sexy throwback bikini pictures from her travels last summer on Instagram on Thursday as she reminisced on her life pre-lockdown

Knockout: One snap showed her wearing an incredible black thong swimsuit which had cut-out details – she slipped down the straps as she showed off the back view of her look

Among the snaps was a stunning picture of Elsa wearing a white bikini and sporting beach hair as she gave a victory sign in front of a barn-style outhouse.

Another showed her wearing an incredible black thong swimsuit which had cut-out details – she slipped down the straps as she showed off the back view of her look, worn with Chanel sandals.

One image showed her looking wistful as she posed in front of an incredible pool while sitting on a giant deckchair and sporting a blue two-piece.

Pink-redible: She showed off her incredibly long legs in this two-piece and Prada hat

At one with nature: She struck a yoga pose in a red knotted bikini

Bliss: One image showed her looking wistful as she posed in front of an incredible pool while sitting on a giant deckchair and sporting a blue two-piece

And there were also some stunning fashion looks as Elsa posed in a variety of glamorous locations.

Elsa is managing to get away in the best way she can though, despite lockdown.

She enjoyed ‘four days of camping bliss’ with her beau Tom Daly in celebration of his birthday over the weekend.

Monochrome magic: And there were also some stunning fashion looks as Elsa posed in a variety of glamorous locations

A dream in cream: She looked beautiful in this Gucci number which was belted at the waist

Reach for the stars: No doubt she is missing boat trips in paradise

Walking tall: Elsa popped her Fendi bag down to show off this fashion look

After returning from the trip on Monday, the Swedish model took to her personal Instagram page to share photos she had snapped during the getaway.

She also made sure to post a birthday tribute to her boyfriend of four years, who inspired the trip.

‘Happy bday baby!!! This trip was for you! 4 days of camping bliss- I love u forever [Tom Daly]!! my double O Goose,’ captioned Elsa.

She included ten photos in the post, which gave her 6.1million followers a glimpse at all of the forest fun they enjoyed.

Take me back: Elsa returned from a four day camping trip on Monday and shared more images of her time away with her boyfriend Tom Daly

Birthday boy: ‘Happy bday baby!!! This trip was for you! 4 days of camping bliss- I love u forever [Tom Daly]!! my double O Goose,’ captioned Elsa