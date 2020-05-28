Jimmys Post

Elsa Hosk looks incredible as she shares sexy throwback bikini pictures

Elsa Hosk looks incredible as she shares sexy throwback bikini pictures

Elsa Hosk looks incredible as she shares sexy throwback bikini pictures from her travels last summer as she reminisces on her life pre-lockdown

By Rebecca Davison for MailOnline

Published: | Updated:

Elsa Hosk has been delighting her followers by sharing throwback bikini pictures on Instagram. 

The model, 31, was clearly missing travelling across the globe as she posted a series of stunning throwback snaps all from last summer on Thursday. 

She wrote: ‘Last summer round up ☀️ From Sweden, Turkey, Mexico, Venice, Sicily and Sardinia.’ 

Looking back:Elsa Hosk looked incredible as she shared sexy throwback bikini pictures from her travels last summer on Instagram on Thursday as she reminisced on her life pre-lockdown

Knockout: One snap showed her wearing an incredible black thong swimsuit which had cut-out details - she slipped down the straps as she showed off the back view of her look

Knockout: One snap showed her wearing an incredible black thong swimsuit which had cut-out details – she slipped down the straps as she showed off the back view of her look

Among the snaps was a stunning picture of Elsa wearing a white bikini and sporting beach hair as she gave a victory sign in front of a barn-style outhouse. 

Another showed her wearing an incredible black thong swimsuit which had cut-out details – she slipped down the straps as she showed off the back view of her look, worn with Chanel sandals. 

One image showed her looking wistful as she posed in front of an incredible pool while sitting on a giant deckchair and sporting a blue two-piece. 

Pink-redible: She showed off her incredibly long legs in this two-piece and Prada hat

Pink-redible: She showed off her incredibly long legs in this two-piece and Prada hat 

At one with nature: She struck a yoga pose in a red knotted bikini

At one with nature: She struck a yoga pose in a red knotted bikini 

Bliss: One image showed her looking wistful as she posed in front of an incredible pool while sitting on a giant deckchair and sporting a blue two-piece

Bliss: One image showed her looking wistful as she posed in front of an incredible pool while sitting on a giant deckchair and sporting a blue two-piece

And there were also some stunning fashion looks as Elsa posed in a variety of glamorous locations. 

Elsa is managing to get away in the best way she can though, despite lockdown. 

She enjoyed ‘four days of camping bliss’ with her beau Tom Daly in celebration of his birthday over the weekend.

Monochrome magic: And there were also some stunning fashion looks as Elsa posed in a variety of glamorous locations

Monochrome magic: And there were also some stunning fashion looks as Elsa posed in a variety of glamorous locations

A dream in cream: She looked beautiful in this Gucci number which was belted at the waist

A dream in cream: She looked beautiful in this Gucci number which was belted at the waist 

Reach for the stars: No doubt she is missing boat trips in paradise

Reach for the stars: No doubt she is missing boat trips in paradise 

Walking tall: Elsa popped her Fendi bag down to show off this fashion look

Walking tall: Elsa popped her Fendi bag down to show off this fashion look 

After returning from the trip on Monday, the Swedish model took to her personal Instagram page to share photos she had snapped during the getaway.

She also made sure to post a birthday tribute to her boyfriend of four years, who inspired the trip.

‘Happy bday baby!!! This trip was for you! 4 days of camping bliss- I love u forever [Tom Daly]!! my double O Goose,’ captioned Elsa.

She included ten photos in the post, which gave her 6.1million followers a glimpse at all of the forest fun they enjoyed.

Take me back:  Elsa returned from a four day camping trip on Monday and shared more images of her time away with her boyfriend Tom Daly

Take me back:  Elsa returned from a four day camping trip on Monday and shared more images of her time away with her boyfriend Tom Daly 

Birthday boy: 'Happy bday baby!!! This trip was for you! 4 days of camping bliss- I love u forever [Tom Daly]!! my double O Goose,' captioned Elsa

Birthday boy: ‘Happy bday baby!!! This trip was for you! 4 days of camping bliss- I love u forever [Tom Daly]!! my double O Goose,’ captioned Elsa

Crew: One snapshot featured Elsa and her crew jumping into the air, while fully wrapped in their colorful sleeping bags

Crew: One snapshot featured Elsa and her crew jumping into the air, while fully wrapped in their colorful sleeping bags 

Source link

admin

Related News

Mickey Rourke cuts a colorful figure in camouflage outfit and bright face mask

Mickey Rourke cuts a colorful figure in camouflage outfit and bright face mask

Mickey Rourke cuts a colorful figure in camouflage outfit and bright face mask during Beverly Hill outing By David Lawrance For Dailymail.com Published: 18:50 BST,

Heidi Klum puckers up for the camera as she sunbathes NAKED in the backyard

Heidi Klum puckers up for the camera as she sunbathes NAKED in the backyard

Heidi Klum, 46, proves she still has a great figure as she sunbathes NAKED in a backyard… after kissing a pig for ‘good luck’ on

Brooks Laich goes shirtless and poses with tools in ‘thirst trap’ photos

Brooks Laich goes shirtless and poses with tools in ‘thirst trap’ photos

He’s quarantining in Idaho while his wife Julianne Hough is in Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic amid rumors of marital trouble. And on Wednesday,

Score these stellar Sennheiser wireless earbuds for nearly 40 percent off: ‘Best of the best’

Score these stellar Sennheiser wireless earbuds for nearly 40 percent off: ‘Best of the best’

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *