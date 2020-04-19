Elton John livestreams performance of ‘I’m Still Standing’ from his backyard

So pop icon Elton John honored them with a special performance during the “One World: Together at Home” concert Saturday.

Sitting behind a piano in his yard — with a tall hedge and a basketball hoop behind him — the 73-year-old star began by expressing his gratitude to medical professionals battling the virus.

“This is for everybody out there who’s been working on the front line 24/7,” he said. “Thank you for all your expertise, your love, your care, your humanity. Thank you.”

He then dove into “I’m Still Standing,” his 1983 hit about resilience. With no special lighting or sound effects, John’s talent was on full display.