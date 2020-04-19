Elton John livestreams performance of ‘I’m Still Standing’ from his backyard
Sitting behind a piano in his yard — with a tall hedge and a basketball hoop behind him — the 73-year-old star began by expressing his gratitude to medical professionals battling the virus.
“This is for everybody out there who’s been working on the front line 24/7,” he said. “Thank you for all your expertise, your love, your care, your humanity. Thank you.”
He then dove into “I’m Still Standing,” his 1983 hit about resilience. With no special lighting or sound effects, John’s talent was on full display.
John, who was introduced by fellow Brits David and Victoria Beckham, was among dozens of pop stars, musicians and celebrities who appeared in Saturday’s concert, which was broadcast globally. Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones and Jennifer Lopez also performed from their homes.