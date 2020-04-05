Elton John Makes a Major Donation Amid Pandemic

Sun, 05 April 2020 at 10:14 am

  • Elton John is doing something wonderful amid the global health crisis. – TMZ
  • This Riverdale star shaved his head! – Just Jared Jr
  • Is anyone else rage-cooking during isolation? – Lainey Gossip
  • Kylie Jenner is not wearing this right now. – Celebitchy
  • Halle Berry claps back at criticism of her son. – TooFab
  • Here’s why this star left Law & Order: SVU… – Popsugar
  • This pop star was spotted making a grocery outing with her new boyfriend. – Just Jared Jr

