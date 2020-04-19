Elton John Rocks Out On ‘One World’ Concert With Performance Of ‘I’m Still Standing’

In true Elton John fashion, the legendary singer brought the world together for an incredible tribute to frontline healthcare workers.

Elton John, 73, is truly one of the greatest talents of all time. The British singer put on an a show for his performance on the “One World: Together At Home” special presented by Roku and Global Citizen, which celebrated the bravery and hard work of frontline healthcare workers. Elton sang his classic “I’m Still Standing” which originally appeared on his 1983 album Too Low for Zero. “Thank you to everyone working on the frontlines 24/7,” Elton said after being introduced on-air by his friends David and Victoria Beckham. Thank you for all your expertise, your love, your humanity. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

From his backyard in sunny Los Angeles, Elton rocked out as he began playing the iconic tune on his piano. The 73-year-old was full of energy as she sang, and had Lady Gaga dancing right in her own living room! “I’m still standing after all this time/Picking up the pieces of my life without you on my mind/I’m still standing yeah yeah yeah/I’m still standing yeah yeah yeah,” he sang as Gaga grooved along on her Instagram story!

The “Candle In The Wind” singer has long been known for his elaborate wardrobe, and his-at home performance was no exception. Elton added a dash of color with a bright blue blazer and pink t-shirt, adding his signature sunglasses to match!

Over the years, Elton has proved himself to be a passionate philanthropist, founding the Elton John AIDS Foundation back in 1992. The COVID-19 outbreak has been no exception, with the singer announcing a $1 million emergency fund for frontline parters who can respond to the effects on HIV care. “Now and always, I’m committed to not leave anyone affected by HIV behind…Sending love to all of our Foundation’s partners, grantees, supporters, frontline workers and members of our community during this time,” Elton tweeted on April 4.

Prior to his donation, Elton hosted iHeartRadio’s “Living Room Concert For America” to pay tribute to nurses, doctors and others in the healthcare profession. Performing on his sons piano, Elton delivered an incredible rendition of his song “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” and followed up with a message for everyone watching. “Thank you for all you do, cherish your loved ones, and once this is over, I’ll be out there performing again,” he said on the broadcast.

Elton was announced as part of the “One World” lineup, which was curated by Lady Gaga, on April 7. “Thank you to @ladygaga @WHO @GlblCtzn for inviting me to join you on April 18 for One World: #TogetherAtHome, to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the global fight to end #COVID19,” he tweeted later that afternoon.