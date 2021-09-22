Embark dog DNA kits on sale: Save $30 at Amazon

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $30: Learn more about your pooch with an Embark dog DNA test. As of Sept. 20, you can grab one on sale for $99 at Amazon — a savings of 23%.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Plants are the new pets and pets are the new kids. If you’re a millennial who literally bought a house so your dog could have a better life, you know exactly what we’re talking about.

Obsessive pet parents only buy the best for their four-legged children, and they’ve been known to spend money like parents of actual human babies. But hey, we’re not judging (and we promise not to tell your dog they’re adopted).

If you’re looking to take your relationship with your pooch to the next level, a dog DNA test is a must. This Embark kit is on sale for $99, which is a solid deal: just $2.25 above its lowest recorded Amazon price.

Learn about the breeds that make your dog so special.

Credit: Embark

A cheaper variation of our pick for the best dog DNA test, this Embark kit gives you the rundown on your dog’s genetics and breed. Learning about your dog’s breed breakdown is super helpful for sussing out their potential health needs, training types, personality, and more. This kit tests for over 350 breeds, and give you results down to five percent of your dogs genetic makeup — perfect for mixed breed rescue mutts. An added bonus? It’ll even tell you if your dog is part coyote or wolf. Cool.

You’ll also be able to find your dog’s biological relatives (like, their dog family). The Embark kit tests both the maternal and paternal lines of genes, and will go all the way back to your dog’s great-grandparents. You can even figure out if your dog is related to other dogs who have been tested through Embark, so you can have a cute doggy family reunion.

The test is done using a simple cheek swab, then sent into the Embark lab for two to four weeks of processing. While this test doesn’t include health testing, you can choose to upgrade (at an extra cost) and get all the health info — no extra swab or test needed.

Embark dog DNA kits generally only go on sale every few months, so don’t sleep on this deal. Scoop up an Embark test ASAP while they’re discounted, and get to know your dog a little better.

Credit: Embark

