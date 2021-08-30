Embracing AI Powered Healthcare Turns Vision Into Reality | What’s Next

Earlier this month, we learned that nearly 70% of health system executives plan more significant investments in AI-powered technologies to support a wide range of use cases, particularly for operational capabilities such as documentation workflows. Combined with a vision of what AI can make possible, these projected investments drive significant growth for AI in healthcare which industry experts expect to grow to nearly $40 billion by 2026.

What’s the vision? Ultimately, it’s simple: to solve some of healthcare’s most demanding challenges and positively impact patient care. One healthcare executive, recently interviewed by Becker’s Hospital Review, shared a key “wish list” item for AI in healthcare: for providers to “be hands-free of technology and hands-on for patient care.”

That’s where conversational AI solutions like Nuance Dragon Medical One play an important role. Instead of keeping physicians tethered to a workstation in the exam room, backs turned to patients, speech-enabled platforms free physicians to engage fully with their patients. Now they can use the power of their voice to capture every patient’s complete story more naturally and efficiently and to automate high-value documentation tasks, such as inserting templates and frequently used text. Because of Dragon Medical One’s ability to do all of that and more, it recently earned the distinction of #1 Best in KLAS for speech recognition (front-end EMR).

Tanner Health System and their CMIO, Dr. Bonnie Boles, believe that providers will be documenting notes well into the evening, missing dinners and family events, and falling behind with patients in the waiting room without a speech-enabled documentation workflow. The combination not only diminishes provider satisfaction but also can contribute to feelings of burnout.

Dragon Medical One has been a game-changer for Tanner Health. “Providers are more relaxed with the patients, and patients appreciate these more natural interactions. You are not looking down at a keyboard and clicking. Instead, they see you talking about what’s going on with them, and that allows them to see how much you’ve listened. It helps you bond better with the patients,”- said Dr. Boles.

Solving for healthcare’s most demanding challenges

Dr. Boles and Tanner Health embraced AI-enabled technology as a strategic asset. As a result, they’ve found new ways to improve satisfaction and the quality of life for their providers. Their physicians agree that Dragon Medical One has made it easier to capture patient stories and create higher-quality documentation.

According to Dr. Boles, “The providers are delighted with their ability to capture their narratives and be robust in their dictation. One of our Teleneurologists said, ‘I love it, and Tanner Health should love it too because my notes are so much better.’”

Implementing new technology is one thing; making the most of that investment is another. For that, you need providers fully committed and bought into the technology. So I conclude with my advice: 1) Provide the necessary training and support to maximize utilization among all providers, doctors, and nurses alike. 2) Promote positive outcomes and success stories among your clinical staff. When they see the value, they’ll use the technology even more. 3) Measure adoption and understand what’s driving it. It’s a continuous process that can help healthcare organizations make their visions for the future a reality in the present.