Emeren Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

STAMFORD, Conn., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Emeren Group Ltd (“Emeren” or the “Company”) (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Emeren’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company’s shareholder letter on the quarterly results page of the Investor Relations section of Emeren Group Ltd’s website at https://ir.emeren.com/.

Emeren Group Ltd will host a conference call today to discuss results.

Conference Call Details

We will host a conference call today, March 28, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2023 business and financial results.

Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI006cf469216c43419f5ffc940b960e45

Audio-only Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5egd3ok7

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Emeren Group Ltd’s website at https://ir.emeren.com/.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL), a renewable energy leader, showcases a comprehensive portfolio of solar projects and Independent Power Producer (IPP) assets, complemented by a significant global Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity. Specializing in the entire solar project lifecycle — from development through construction to financing — we excel by leveraging local talent in each market, ensuring our sustainable energy solutions are at the forefront of efficiency and impact. Our commitment to enhancing solar power and energy storage underlines our dedication to innovation, excellence, and environmental responsibility. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Emeren Group Ltd

Suzanne Wilson

+1 (510) 631 6550

Suzanne.wilson@emeren.com

Emeren Group Ltd – Investor Relations

ir@emeren.com

The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak

+1 (323) 240-5796

gary@blueshirtgroup.co

