Emergency department operations to resume

An emergency medicine crew flown into Tasmania two weeks ago has completed a deep clean of the emergency department at North-West Regional Hospital. This means management of operations of the emergency department will be handed back to the Tasmanian Health Service. An AUSMAT medical team, supported by the Australian Defence Force, arrived in Burnie on April 14 after the hospital was closed due to a coronavirus outbreak. Health Minister Sarah Courtney said all staff who had returned to work at the North West Regional Hospital had been tested for coronavirus. Four new coronavirus cases were identified overnight. Ms Courtney said three were health workers at the North West Regional Hospital and the other was a close contact of a worker. Public Health director Mark Veitch said the diagnoses of the health workers were identified under the return-to-work testing program. Parliament returns on Thursday. Mr Gutwein said a second COVID-19 bill would be introduced. He said he had no intention of making an announcement on the lifting of restrictions. “We cannot get ahead of ourselves,” Mr Gutwein said. “Too many jurisdictions around the world are experiencing a second wave of this virus.”

