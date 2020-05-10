Emile Hirsch Goes for Shirtless Jog in Beverly Hills

Emile Hirsch soaks up the sunny weather while going for a jog on Friday afternoon (May 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old Lords of Dogtown actor and singer showed off his fit figure while going shirtless for his afternoon jog.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emile Hirsch

Earlier that day, Emile released his new song “Favors,” which he worked on with music composer Mathieu Carratier.

Make sure you download Emile‘s new song “Favors” off of iTunes here and listen to it below thanks to Spotify!