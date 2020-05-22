Emily Atack puts on a busty display in a white bikini while soaking up the sun

She has been making the most of the good weather in her garden during lockdown.

And Emily Atack was topping up her tan once again on Thursday, as she stripped down to her bikini to catch some rays from the comfort of her own home.

The TV presenter, 30, was putting on a busty display in a white bikini and tiny shorts in her latest Instagram post, which she shared to her Stories.

Wow! Emily Atack was topping up her tan once again on Thursday, as she stripped down to her bikini to catch some rays from the comfort of her own home

Emily wore her brunette locks swept back off her pretty features, and accessorised with a pair of oversized black shades, to held shield her eyes from the sun.

Following her tanning session, Emily shared a stunning black and white snap to her Instagram feed, where she wore a strappy top and a full face of make-up.

The actress joked that she had ‘accidentally’ copied Adele’s cover for her album, 21, where she looked strikingly similar to the singer.

She captioned the image: ‘Accidental ‘Adele 21’ album cover. Fine.’

Glam: Following her tanning session, Emily shared a stunning black and white snap to her Instagram feed, where she wore a strappy top and a full face of make-up

Strikingly similar: The actress joked that she had ‘accidentally’ copied Adele’s cover for her album, 21, where she looked strikingly similar to the singer

Last week, Emily decided she wasn’t going to wait until the hairdresser had reopened post-lockdown, and gave herself a DIY bob on Tuesday.

The Inbetweeners star took to Instagram to share a snap of her transformation after pulling out her hair extensions with a pair of pliers.

Emily looked effortlessly stylish in a denim shirt as she shared a selfie of her brand new curled bob.

She did what? Last week, Emily decided she wasn’t going to wait until the hairdresser had reopened post-lockdown, and gave herself a DIY bob on Tuesday (pictured right before her haircut last week)

The star confessed she’d only trimmed the ends with a pair of simple paper scissors, in a bid to transform her tresses during the lockdown.

She captioned her post: ‘Hacked my extensions out with pliers and used paper scissors to trim it. All doing fine over here.’

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed his plan for the UK to exit of lockdown, meaning that hairdressers would be able to reopen until 4 July at the earliest.

Time for a change? The star revealed she’d pulled out her hair extensions herself, as salons remain closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown

Racy: Emily also seemed to be pining for a sunny beach getaway, as she took to social media to share a sizzling throwback snap

Emily also seemed to be pining for a sunny beach getaway, as she took to social media to share a sizzling throwback snap.

The actress flaunted her bronzed physique in the sexy snap after telling fans on Friday she was meant to be on her sister’s hen party before the UK was placed in lockdown.

Emily showed off her incredible figure in a skimpy grey two-piece as she reclined on her sunbed during her recent getaway.

The star admitted she had been missing her times abroad during the quarantine after much of her future plans were cancelled due to the pandemic.

She penned the caption: ‘When holidays were terrifying hotels, spending 90 euros on a broken sun bed and it’s jamon ruffles for lunch. God I miss it.’