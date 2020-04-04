Emily Ratajkowski Shares Steamy Bathroom Mirror Selfie with Her Husband!

Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram on Friday night (April 3) to share a super sexy selfie that she snapped in the summer of 2018!

The model and actress is seen in her birthday suit with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard wrapping his arms around her waist.

“This is not what our quarantine looks like (we’re mostly in sweats and hoodies) but since I posted this during my q&a why not post it here? This was about 6 months after we got married, summer ‘18. 🤍,” Emily captioned the photo.

Pictured inside: Emily and Sebastian taking their dog for a walk around the deserted streets of New York City on Friday afternoon.